How to Watch the Indiana vs. Purdue Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (25-1) will try to build on a 13-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison
- The Boilermakers put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 60 the Hoosiers allow.
- Purdue has a 17-6 record when giving up fewer than 81 points.
- Purdue is 16-4 when it scores more than 60 points.
- The 81 points per game the Hoosiers record are 16.7 more points than the Boilermakers allow (64.3).
- Indiana has a 25-1 record when scoring more than 64.3 points.
- Indiana's record is 21-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.
- The Hoosiers shoot 49.9% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Boilermakers concede defensively.
- The Boilermakers' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.6 higher than the Hoosiers have conceded.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-78
|Assembly Hall
|2/13/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 83-59
|Value City Arena
|2/16/2023
|Michigan
|W 68-52
|Assembly Hall
|2/19/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/26/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
