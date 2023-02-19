The Indiana Hoosiers (25-1) will try to build on a 13-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

The Boilermakers put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 60 the Hoosiers allow.

Purdue has a 17-6 record when giving up fewer than 81 points.

Purdue is 16-4 when it scores more than 60 points.

The 81 points per game the Hoosiers record are 16.7 more points than the Boilermakers allow (64.3).

Indiana has a 25-1 record when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Indiana's record is 21-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.

The Hoosiers shoot 49.9% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Boilermakers concede defensively.

The Boilermakers' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.6 higher than the Hoosiers have conceded.

