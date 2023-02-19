Sunday's contest between the Indiana State Sycamores (10-14) and UIC Flames (14-12) going head to head at Hulman Center has a projected final score of 61-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 19.

In their last time out, the Sycamores lost 54-47 to Valparaiso on Friday.

Indiana State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Indiana State vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 61, UIC 60

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

The Sycamores captured their best win of the season on February 10, when they beat the Murray State Racers, who rank No. 144 in our computer rankings, 82-71.

Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 144) on January 29

64-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 163) on November 7

59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 208) on January 5

64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 260) on December 18

84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on November 16

Indiana State Performance Insights