Indiana vs. Purdue Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Indiana Hoosiers (25-1) and Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) going head to head at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 77-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on February 19.
Last time out, the Hoosiers won on Thursday 68-52 over Michigan.
Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana vs. Purdue Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 77, Purdue 62
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- The Hoosiers captured their signature win of the season on February 9, when they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 87-78.
- The Hoosiers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (10).
- Indiana has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 8/AP Poll)) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on November 14
- 68-52 at home over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on February 16
- 92-83 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 23
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on February 13
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers average 81 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 60 per contest (66th in college basketball). They have a +548 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 21 points per game.
- On offense, Indiana is scoring 77.8 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its season average (81 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.
- The Hoosiers are posting 82.1 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 77.8 points per contest.
- Defensively, Indiana has played better in home games this season, surrendering 56.1 points per game, compared to 63.6 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Hoosiers have been putting up 82.1 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 81 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
