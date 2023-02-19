Evansville vs. Valparaiso Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game that pits the Evansville Purple Aces (11-13) versus the Valparaiso Beacons (5-19) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Evansville, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Purple Aces enter this matchup following a 68-65 win over UIC on Friday.
Evansville vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Evansville vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction
- Prediction: Evansville 70, Valparaiso 62
Evansville Schedule Analysis
- The Purple Aces' signature win this season came against the Murray State Racers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings. The Purple Aces took home the 75-67 win at home on January 27.
Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over UIC (No. 208) on February 17
- 89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 214) on November 7
- 68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 229) on February 1
- 65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 229) on January 11
- 64-53 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 264) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Evansville Performance Insights
- The Purple Aces average 64.7 points per game (190th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per outing (335th in college basketball). They have a -179 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.5 points per game.
- In conference tilts, Evansville averages fewer points per game (62.0) than its season average (64.7).
- The Purple Aces are averaging 70.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (59.8).
- Evansville cedes 68.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 75.1 on the road.
- The Purple Aces have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 60.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.8 points fewer than the 64.7 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.