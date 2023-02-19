Sunday's game that pits the Evansville Purple Aces (11-13) versus the Valparaiso Beacons (5-19) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Evansville, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Purple Aces enter this matchup following a 68-65 win over UIC on Friday.

Evansville vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Evansville vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 70, Valparaiso 62

Evansville Schedule Analysis

The Purple Aces' signature win this season came against the Murray State Racers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings. The Purple Aces took home the 75-67 win at home on January 27.

Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over UIC (No. 208) on February 17

89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 214) on November 7

68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 229) on February 1

65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 229) on January 11

64-53 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 264) on December 18

Evansville Performance Insights