Butler vs. Georgetown: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 5-11 Big East) and the Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 1-15 Big East) play in a matchup with no set line at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Georgetown Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, February 19, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Butler Betting Records & Stats
- Butler has hit the over in nine of its 23 games with a set total (39.1%).
- The Bulldogs' ATS record is 13-10-0 this season.
- Butler has put together a 13-10-0 ATS record this season compared to the 11-12-0 mark of Georgetown.
Butler vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Butler
|66.0
|136.8
|67.5
|145
|139.1
|Georgetown
|70.8
|136.8
|77.5
|145
|147.8
Additional Butler Insights & Trends
- Butler is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bulldogs have gone over the total three times.
- The Bulldogs have covered six times in 12 games with a spread in conference action this season.
- The Bulldogs put up 11.5 fewer points per game (66.0) than the Hoyas give up (77.5).
- When Butler puts up more than 77.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
Butler vs. Georgetown Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Butler
|13-10-0
|9-14-0
|Georgetown
|11-12-0
|13-10-0
Butler vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits
|Butler
|Georgetown
|10-4
|Home Record
|5-10
|2-8
|Away Record
|0-10
|9-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|3-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-3-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|60.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|2-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-2-0
