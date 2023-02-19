The Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 1-15 Big East) will look to turn around a six-game losing skid when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 5-11 Big East) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

Butler has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 99th.

The 66 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 11.5 fewer points than the Hoyas give up (77.5).

When Butler scores more than 77.5 points, it is 8-0.

Butler Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Butler has performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 70.9 points per game, compared to 60.8 per game when playing on the road.

The Bulldogs give up 65 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 69.5 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Butler has performed better at home this season, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 30.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Butler Schedule