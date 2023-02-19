How to Watch Butler vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 1-15 Big East) will look to turn around a six-game losing skid when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 5-11 Big East) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- Butler has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 99th.
- The 66 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 11.5 fewer points than the Hoyas give up (77.5).
- When Butler scores more than 77.5 points, it is 8-0.
Butler Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Butler has performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 70.9 points per game, compared to 60.8 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bulldogs give up 65 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 69.5 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Butler has performed better at home this season, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 30.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/7/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 68-66
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|2/10/2023
|Xavier
|W 69-67
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|2/14/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 62-50
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|2/22/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|2/28/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.