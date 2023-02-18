Saturday's game that pits the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-11) against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-16) at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Kentucky, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 18.

The Mastodons took care of business in their last game 95-82 against Wright State on Thursday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 68, Purdue Fort Wayne 63

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Mastodons took down the Youngstown State Penguins 67-65 on February 2.

The Mastodons have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (seven).

Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins

72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 262) on January 14

73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 273) on January 26

52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 288) on December 29

73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 295) on November 13

72-55 on the road over Wright State (No. 312) on January 22

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights