The Nashville Predators (25-21-6) will try to break a three-game home losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers (28-24-6) on February 18 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSFL.

The Predators have recorded a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 24 goals while conceding 28 in that period. On the power play, 26 opportunities have resulted in three goals (11.5% success rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Predators vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Predators 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+100)

Predators (+100) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.4)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators (25-21-6 overall) have posted a record of 6-6-12 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

In the 21 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.

This season the Predators registered only one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.

When Nashville has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 16 points (7-5-2 record).

The Predators have scored three or more goals 26 times, earning 38 points from those matchups (18-6-2).

This season, Nashville has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 19 games and picked up 25 points with a record of 11-5-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 11-8-2 (24 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 30 times this season, and earned 32 points in those games.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 6th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.69 26th 23rd 3.43 Goals Allowed 2.98 14th 1st 36.1 Shots 30.9 19th 23rd 32.5 Shots Allowed 33.8 27th 14th 21.9% Power Play % 16.6% 28th 25th 75.3% Penalty Kill % 79.7% 16th

Predators vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSFL

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

