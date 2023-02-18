How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers (20-4, 12-3 ACC) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-16, 2-13 ACC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- The Fighting Irish's 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
- Notre Dame is 9-10 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish rank 352nd.
- The Fighting Irish's 70.7 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 60.3 the Cavaliers give up.
- When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 5-3.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Notre Dame is scoring 3.5 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (69.4).
- In 2022-23 the Fighting Irish are allowing 3.2 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (75).
- At home, Notre Dame knocks down 9.3 3-pointers per game, 0.2 more than it averages away (9.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.7%) than on the road (37.9%).
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 70-68
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/11/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 93-87
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/14/2023
|@ Duke
|L 68-64
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/18/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/22/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/25/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
