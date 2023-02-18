The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) take the floor at Assembly Hall on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has no set line.

Indiana vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 12 of Indiana's 21 games with a set total.

The Hoosiers' ATS record is 13-8-0 this season.

Illinois has a 14-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-8-0 mark from Indiana.

Indiana vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 76 151.2 66.9 132 142.5 Illinois 75.2 151.2 65.1 132 140.4

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Hoosiers have hit the over in four of their past 10 outings.

The Hoosiers have compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record in conference play so far this year.

The Hoosiers average 10.9 more points per game (76) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.1).

When Indiana puts up more than 65.1 points, it is 11-5 against the spread and 15-4 overall.

Indiana vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 13-8-0 12-9-0 Illinois 14-7-0 9-12-0

Indiana vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits

Indiana Illinois 13-1 Home Record 12-2 4-6 Away Record 3-4 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 82 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 3-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

