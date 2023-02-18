Indiana vs. Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) take the floor at Assembly Hall on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has no set line.
Indiana vs. Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Assembly Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Indiana Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 12 of Indiana's 21 games with a set total.
- The Hoosiers' ATS record is 13-8-0 this season.
- Illinois has a 14-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-8-0 mark from Indiana.
Indiana vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|76
|151.2
|66.9
|132
|142.5
|Illinois
|75.2
|151.2
|65.1
|132
|140.4
Additional Indiana Insights & Trends
- Indiana has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Hoosiers have hit the over in four of their past 10 outings.
- The Hoosiers have compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record in conference play so far this year.
- The Hoosiers average 10.9 more points per game (76) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.1).
- When Indiana puts up more than 65.1 points, it is 11-5 against the spread and 15-4 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Indiana vs. Illinois Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|13-8-0
|12-9-0
|Illinois
|14-7-0
|9-12-0
Indiana vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits
|Indiana
|Illinois
|13-1
|Home Record
|12-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|3-4
|9-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|3-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-3-0
|82
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.3
|66.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.6
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|3-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-4-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.