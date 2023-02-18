When the Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) and Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) face off at Assembly Hall on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET, Jalen Hood-Schifino will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Indiana vs. Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, February 18

Saturday, February 18 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana's Last Game

In its previous game, Indiana fell to the Northwestern on Wednesday, 64-62. Its leading scorer was Trayce Jackson-Davis with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 23 10 8 0 2 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 13 4 2 0 0 1 Race Thompson 13 3 0 0 0 0

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis averages 20.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.7 assists, shooting 57.1% from the floor.

Hood-Schifino leads the Hoosiers at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.9 rebounds and 12.6 points.

Race Thompson puts up 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Miller Kopp is putting up 7.9 points, 1.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Malik Reneau is averaging 6.7 points, 1.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)