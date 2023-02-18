Indiana vs. Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) will host the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Illinois matchup in this article.
Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Indiana vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-6.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
-
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-6)
|143
|-240
|+200
-
|PointsBet
|Indiana (-5.5)
|142.5
|-250
|+200
-
|Tipico
|Indiana (-6.5)
|141.5
|-280
|+200
-
Indiana vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Indiana is 12-12-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Hoosiers' 24 games have hit the over.
- Illinois has put together a 13-9-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Illini and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 23 times this year.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Sportsbooks rate Indiana much higher (13th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (26th).
- The Hoosiers have had the 76th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3500 at the start of the season to +3000.
- Indiana has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
