The Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) will host the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Indiana vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana (-6.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Indiana (-6) 143 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Indiana (-5.5) 142.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Indiana (-6.5) 141.5 -280 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Indiana vs. Illinois Betting Trends

  • Indiana is 12-12-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Hoosiers' 24 games have hit the over.
  • Illinois has put together a 13-9-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Fighting Illini and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 23 times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • Sportsbooks rate Indiana much higher (13th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (26th).
  • The Hoosiers have had the 76th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3500 at the start of the season to +3000.
  • Indiana has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.