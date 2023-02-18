How to Watch Indiana vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- In games Indiana shoots better than 40.5% from the field, it is 18-5 overall.
- The Fighting Illini are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hoosiers sit at 74th.
- The Hoosiers put up 10.9 more points per game (76.0) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.1).
- When Indiana scores more than 65.1 points, it is 15-4.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Indiana is posting 82.0 points per game at home. Away from home, it is averaging 66.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Hoosiers have been better at home this year, ceding 62.9 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.
- Indiana is draining 6.9 treys per game with a 41.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.6 more threes and 10.0% points better than it is averaging on the road (4.3 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/7/2023
|Rutgers
|W 66-60
|Assembly Hall
|2/11/2023
|@ Michigan
|W 62-61
|Crisler Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 64-62
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/18/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/21/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
