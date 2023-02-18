The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

In games Indiana shoots better than 40.5% from the field, it is 18-5 overall.

The Fighting Illini are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hoosiers sit at 74th.

The Hoosiers put up 10.9 more points per game (76.0) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.1).

When Indiana scores more than 65.1 points, it is 15-4.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Indiana is posting 82.0 points per game at home. Away from home, it is averaging 66.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Hoosiers have been better at home this year, ceding 62.9 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.

Indiana is draining 6.9 treys per game with a 41.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.6 more threes and 10.0% points better than it is averaging on the road (4.3 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Indiana Schedule