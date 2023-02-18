Saturday's contest that pits the Ball State Cardinals (22-4) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (13-11) at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Cardinals head into this contest after a 78-53 victory against Ohio on Wednesday.

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 75, Northern Illinois 66

Ball State Schedule Analysis

When the Cardinals beat the Bowling Green Falcons, the No. 55 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 81-73 on January 4, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Ball State has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Ball State has 12 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins

61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 96) on November 26

80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 106) on February 4

68-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 115) on December 11

82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 125) on December 2

84-68 at home over Butler (No. 127) on November 17

Ball State Performance Insights