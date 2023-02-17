Valparaiso vs. Indiana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Indiana State Sycamores (10-13) against the Valparaiso Beacons (4-19) at Hulman Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-60 in favor of Indiana State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 17.
The Beacons enter this contest on the heels of an 83-60 loss to Northern Iowa on Sunday.
Valparaiso vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Valparaiso vs. Indiana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana State 71, Valparaiso 60
Valparaiso Schedule Analysis
- The Beacons took down the Missouri State Lady Bears (No. 93-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 77-68 win on January 14 -- their signature victory of the season.
- Valparaiso has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Valparaiso is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.
Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 169) on November 12
- 71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 288) on November 7
- 78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 338) on January 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Valparaiso Performance Insights
- The Beacons have been outscored by 13.1 points per game (posting 59 points per game, 292nd in college basketball, while allowing 72.1 per outing, 335th in college basketball) and have a -302 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Valparaiso has averaged 56.1 points per game in MVC action, and 59 overall.
- The Beacons average 62.6 points per game at home, and 54.3 on the road.
- Valparaiso allows 71.5 points per game at home, and 72.9 away.
- While the Beacons are posting 59 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, tallying 56.8 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.