The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-12, 7-9 Horizon) aim to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (16-11, 11-5 Horizon) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 44.1% the Norse's opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.

The Mastodons are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 61st.

The Mastodons' 74 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 63.6 the Norse give up to opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

At home Purdue Fort Wayne is putting up 79.8 points per game, 10.8 more than it is averaging on the road (69).

At home the Mastodons are giving up 66.5 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than they are on the road (71.3).

At home, Purdue Fort Wayne drains 10.2 treys per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (9.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.4%) than away (34%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule