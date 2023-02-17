Indiana State vs. Valparaiso Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Indiana State Sycamores (10-13) and the Valparaiso Beacons (4-19) facing off at Hulman Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-60 win for heavily favored Indiana State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 17.
The Sycamores enter this matchup on the heels of an 81-69 loss to Belmont on Sunday.
Indiana State vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
Indiana State vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana State 71, Valparaiso 60
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- The Sycamores' best win this season came in an 82-71 victory over the Murray State Racers on February 10.
Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 143) on January 29
- 64-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 163) on November 7
- 59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 201) on January 5
- 64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 259) on December 18
- 84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 288) on November 16
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores have been outscored by 2.3 points per game (scoring 63.9 points per game to rank 205th in college basketball while giving up 66.2 per outing to rank 237th in college basketball) and have a -53 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Indiana State is scoring 63.1 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (63.9 points per game) is 0.8 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Sycamores are averaging 0.3 fewer points per game (63.8) than they are on the road (64.1).
- In 2022-23, Indiana State is allowing 62.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 70.6.
- The Sycamores' offense has been very consistent as of late, averaging the same 63.9 points per game over their last 10 games as they have the entire 2022-23 season.
