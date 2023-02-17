Evansville vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the UIC Flames (14-11) versus the Evansville Purple Aces (10-13) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-61 in favor of UIC. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.
The Purple Aces are coming off of an 80-60 loss to Murray State in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Evansville vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Evansville vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 63, Evansville 61
Evansville Schedule Analysis
- The Purple Aces captured their signature win of the season on January 27, when they defeated the Murray State Racers, who rank No. 143 in our computer rankings, 75-67.
Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 216) on February 1
- 65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 216) on January 11
- 89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 218) on November 7
- 97-72 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 265) on November 26
- 64-53 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 271) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Evansville Performance Insights
- The Purple Aces' -182 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.6 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per contest (338th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Evansville averages fewer points per game (61.6) than its season average (64.6).
- Offensively the Purple Aces have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 70.7 points per game, compared to 59.8 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Evansville is surrendering 69.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 75.1.
- In their last 10 games, the Purple Aces have been racking up 60.9 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 64.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.