Friday's game that pits the UIC Flames (14-11) versus the Evansville Purple Aces (10-13) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-61 in favor of UIC. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.

The Purple Aces are coming off of an 80-60 loss to Murray State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Evansville vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville

Evansville vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 63, Evansville 61

Evansville Schedule Analysis

The Purple Aces captured their signature win of the season on January 27, when they defeated the Murray State Racers, who rank No. 143 in our computer rankings, 75-67.

Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins

68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 216) on February 1

65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 216) on January 11

89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 218) on November 7

97-72 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 265) on November 26

64-53 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 271) on December 18

Evansville Performance Insights