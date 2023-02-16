Purdue vs. Maryland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 16
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maryland Terrapins (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) host the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) at Xfinity Center on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.
Purdue vs. Maryland Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: Xfinity Center
Boilermakers Betting Records & Stats
- The Boilermakers have gone over in 11 of their 23 games with a set total (47.8%).
- Purdue has gone 12-11-0 ATS this season.
- Maryland has covered more often than Purdue this year, putting up an ATS record of 14-8-0, compared to the 12-11-0 mark of Purdue.
Purdue vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Maryland
|70.8
|144.7
|62.8
|124.5
|138.0
|Purdue
|73.9
|144.7
|61.7
|124.5
|137.7
Additional Purdue Insights & Trends
- Purdue has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Boilermakers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
- Purdue is 8-6-0 ATS in conference games this year.
- The Boilermakers average 11.1 more points per game (73.9) than the Terrapins give up (62.8).
- Purdue is 11-9 against the spread and 21-2 overall when it scores more than 62.8 points.
Maryland vs. Purdue Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Maryland
|14-8-0
|7-15-0
|Purdue
|12-11-0
|11-12-0
Purdue vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits
|Maryland
|Purdue
|13-1
|Home Record
|12-1
|2-6
|Away Record
|7-2
|8-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|74.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.2
|61.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|0-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
