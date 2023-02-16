The Maryland Terrapins (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) will be attempting to build on an eight-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: BTN

BTN Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

This season, Purdue has a 19-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 154th.

The Boilermakers put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 62.8 the Terrapins give up.

Purdue is 22-2 when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

At home, Purdue scores 76.2 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.2.

The Boilermakers are conceding fewer points at home (59.5 per game) than on the road (64.2).

At home, Purdue sinks 7.8 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (6.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.4%) than away (34.5%).

Purdue Schedule