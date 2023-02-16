Thursday's game at Xfinity Center has the Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) squaring off against the Maryland Terrapins (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-67 victory for Purdue, so expect a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Maryland is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) versus Purdue. The two sides are expected to exceed the 133.5 over/under.

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Thursday, February 16, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Line: Purdue -2.5

Purdue -2.5 Point Total: 133.5

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Purdue vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 68, Maryland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (+2.5)



Maryland (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (133.5)



Purdue has put together a 12-11-0 record against the spread this season, while Maryland is 14-8-0. The Boilermakers have gone over the point total in 11 games, while Terrapins games have gone over seven times. The two teams average 144.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total. Purdue is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Maryland has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers have a +319 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 73.9 points per game to rank 131st in college basketball and are allowing 61.7 per contest to rank 15th in college basketball.

The 36.8 rebounds per game Purdue averages rank ninth in the country, and are 12.6 more than the 24.2 its opponents pull down per contest.

Purdue knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (193rd in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (215th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make at a 30.0% rate.

The Boilermakers average 101.1 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball), while giving up 84.3 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball).

Purdue has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 10.8 (57th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.3 (356th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.