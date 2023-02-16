Thursday's game features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-16) and the Wright State Raiders (5-21) facing off at Hilliard Gates Sports Center (on February 16) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 win for Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Mastodons head into this contest after a 73-63 loss to Cleveland State on Monday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 71, Wright State 63

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

The Mastodons captured their best win of the season on February 2, when they beat the Youngstown State Penguins, who rank No. 141 in our computer rankings, 67-65.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Mastodons are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins

72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 262) on January 14

73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 275) on January 26

52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 290) on December 29

73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 305) on November 13

72-55 on the road over Wright State (No. 311) on January 22

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights