The Louisville Cardinals (19-8) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs on ESPN.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals put up 15.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.5).
  • When Louisville gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 18-5.
  • When it scores more than 58.5 points, Louisville is 19-3.
  • The 76.5 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 12.3 more points than the Cardinals give up (64.2).
  • When Notre Dame totals more than 64.2 points, it is 18-2.
  • Notre Dame has a 19-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.
  • The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
  • The Cardinals shoot 45.7% from the field, 10% higher than the Fighting Irish allow.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 Duke L 57-52 Purcell Pavilion
2/9/2023 Pittsburgh W 69-63 Purcell Pavilion
2/12/2023 Syracuse W 73-64 Purcell Pavilion
2/16/2023 Louisville - Purcell Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
2/23/2023 Georgia Tech - Purcell Pavilion

