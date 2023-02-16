The Louisville Cardinals (19-8) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up 15.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.5).

When Louisville gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 18-5.

When it scores more than 58.5 points, Louisville is 19-3.

The 76.5 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 12.3 more points than the Cardinals give up (64.2).

When Notre Dame totals more than 64.2 points, it is 18-2.

Notre Dame has a 19-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.

The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals shoot 45.7% from the field, 10% higher than the Fighting Irish allow.

Notre Dame Schedule