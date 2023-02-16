How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisville Cardinals (19-8) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs on ESPN.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up 15.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.5).
- When Louisville gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 18-5.
- When it scores more than 58.5 points, Louisville is 19-3.
- The 76.5 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 12.3 more points than the Cardinals give up (64.2).
- When Notre Dame totals more than 64.2 points, it is 18-2.
- Notre Dame has a 19-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.
- The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
- The Cardinals shoot 45.7% from the field, 10% higher than the Fighting Irish allow.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|Duke
|L 57-52
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/9/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 69-63
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/12/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-64
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|2/23/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.