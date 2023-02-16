Notre Dame vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Louisville Cardinals (19-8) squaring off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-65 win for Louisville, so expect a tight matchup.
The Fighting Irish enter this matchup following a 73-64 victory against Syracuse on Sunday.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 68, Notre Dame 65
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish's signature win this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Fighting Irish secured the 74-60 win at home on December 4.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Irish are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Notre Dame is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on December 18
- 85-48 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 1
- 72-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on February 2
- 66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 29
- 85-65 over Arizona State (No. 59) on November 26
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish have a +432 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18 points per game. They're putting up 76.5 points per game to rank 31st in college basketball and are giving up 58.5 per outing to rank 50th in college basketball.
- In conference tilts, Notre Dame tallies fewer points per contest (68.3) than its season average (76.5).
- At home, the Fighting Irish are putting up 12.4 more points per game (79.5) than they are on the road (67.1).
- Notre Dame is ceding 55.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (58.9).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Fighting Irish have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 69.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 76.5 they've put up over the course of this year.
