Thursday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Louisville Cardinals (19-8) squaring off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-65 win for Louisville, so expect a tight matchup.

The Fighting Irish enter this matchup following a 73-64 victory against Syracuse on Sunday.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Notre Dame 65

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish's signature win this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Fighting Irish secured the 74-60 win at home on December 4.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Irish are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Notre Dame is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on December 18

85-48 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 1

72-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on February 2

66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 29

85-65 over Arizona State (No. 59) on November 26

Notre Dame Performance Insights