IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the IUPUI Jaguars (14-11) and Detroit Mercy Titans (4-21) squaring off at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 77-48 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored IUPUI, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Jaguars' last outing was an 83-59 loss to Cleveland State on Saturday.
IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 77, Detroit Mercy 48
IUPUI Schedule Analysis
- The Jaguars' signature win of the season came against the Southern Illinois Salukis, a top 100 team (No. 79), according to our computer rankings. The Jaguars secured the 80-76 road win on November 16.
IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 30
- 97-86 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on November 20
- 64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on January 16
- 85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on December 21
- 64-55 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
IUPUI Performance Insights
- The Jaguars score 71 points per game (75th in college basketball) and allow 72 (331st in college basketball) for a -24 scoring differential overall.
- IUPUI scores more in conference action (72.6 points per game) than overall (71).
- At home, the Jaguars score 75.3 points per game. On the road, they score 67.
- At home, IUPUI gives up 70.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 73.
- In their past 10 games, the Jaguars are putting up 73 points per contest, two more than their season average (71).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.