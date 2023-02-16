Thursday's game between the IUPUI Jaguars (14-11) and Detroit Mercy Titans (4-21) squaring off at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 77-48 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored IUPUI, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Jaguars' last outing was an 83-59 loss to Cleveland State on Saturday.

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 77, Detroit Mercy 48

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars' signature win of the season came against the Southern Illinois Salukis, a top 100 team (No. 79), according to our computer rankings. The Jaguars secured the 80-76 road win on November 16.

IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 30

97-86 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on November 20

64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on January 16

85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on December 21

64-55 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 5

IUPUI Performance Insights