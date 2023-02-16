How to Watch the Indiana vs. Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (24-1) will look to build on a 12-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (20-5) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The Wolverines have taken four games in a row.
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
Indiana vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Wolverines score an average of 76.7 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 60.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- When Michigan allows fewer than 81.6 points, it is 20-3.
- When it scores more than 60.3 points, Michigan is 20-4.
- The Hoosiers put up 19.5 more points per game (81.6) than the Wolverines allow (62.1).
- Indiana is 24-1 when scoring more than 62.1 points.
- Indiana's record is 21-0 when it gives up fewer than 76.7 points.
- The Hoosiers are making 50.2% of their shots from the field, 10.6% higher than the Wolverines allow to opponents (39.6%).
- The Wolverines shoot 47.8% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hoosiers concede.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Purdue
|W 69-46
|Mackey Arena
|2/9/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-78
|Assembly Hall
|2/13/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 83-59
|Value City Arena
|2/16/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/19/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/26/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
