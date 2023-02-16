The Indiana Hoosiers (24-1) will look to build on a 12-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (20-5) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The Wolverines have taken four games in a row.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Indiana vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolverines score an average of 76.7 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 60.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • When Michigan allows fewer than 81.6 points, it is 20-3.
  • When it scores more than 60.3 points, Michigan is 20-4.
  • The Hoosiers put up 19.5 more points per game (81.6) than the Wolverines allow (62.1).
  • Indiana is 24-1 when scoring more than 62.1 points.
  • Indiana's record is 21-0 when it gives up fewer than 76.7 points.
  • The Hoosiers are making 50.2% of their shots from the field, 10.6% higher than the Wolverines allow to opponents (39.6%).
  • The Wolverines shoot 47.8% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hoosiers concede.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Purdue W 69-46 Mackey Arena
2/9/2023 Iowa W 87-78 Assembly Hall
2/13/2023 @ Ohio State W 83-59 Value City Arena
2/16/2023 Michigan - Assembly Hall
2/19/2023 Purdue - Assembly Hall
2/26/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

