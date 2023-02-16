Indiana vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (24-1) versus the Michigan Wolverines (20-5) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on February 16.
Last time out, the Hoosiers won on Monday 83-59 over Ohio State.
Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 75, Michigan 66
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- The Hoosiers' best victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Hoosiers brought home the 87-78 win at home on February 9.
- The Hoosiers have nine wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the fifth-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Indiana is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 8/AP Poll)) on January 12
- 92-83 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 23
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 17) on November 14
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on February 13
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 26
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers have a +532 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.3 points per game. They're putting up 81.6 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and are giving up 60.3 per outing to rank 74th in college basketball.
- Indiana's offense has been less effective in Big Ten matchups this year, posting 78.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 81.6 PPG.
- Offensively the Hoosiers have fared better in home games this season, putting up 83.1 points per game, compared to 77.8 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, Indiana is ceding 56.4 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 63.6.
- The Hoosiers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 82.1 points per contest compared to the 81.6 they've averaged this year.
