Wednesday's game features the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) and the Michigan State Spartans (13-12) matching up at Mackey Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-67 victory for Purdue according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

Their last time out, the Boilermakers won on Sunday 76-61 over Northwestern.

Purdue vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Purdue vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 70, Michigan State 67

Purdue Schedule Analysis

When the Boilermakers took down the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on January 29 by a score of 73-65, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Boilermakers are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins, but also tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Purdue is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Boilermakers are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins

65-54 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 14

76-61 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on February 12

59-53 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on December 21

76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 5

75-56 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on January 21

Purdue Performance Insights