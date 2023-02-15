Indiana State vs. UIC: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 15
The Indiana State Sycamores (18-9, 11-5 MVC) hope to extend a five-game winning stretch when they visit the UIC Flames (10-17, 2-14 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. UIC matchup in this article.
Indiana State vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Indiana State vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana State Moneyline
|UIC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana State (-9.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Indiana State (-9.5)
|146.5
|-500
|+370
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Indiana State (-9.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Indiana State vs. UIC Betting Trends
- Indiana State has put together a 16-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Sycamores' 26 games have hit the over.
- UIC is 14-10-2 ATS this season.
- A total of 13 Flames games this year have gone over the point total.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.