How to Watch Indiana vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten), who have won three straight as well. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Indiana vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: BTN
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- This season, Indiana has an 18-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.3% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 154th.
- The Hoosiers put up 14.6 more points per game (76.5) than the Wildcats allow (61.9).
- Indiana has a 13-2 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Indiana scores 82 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.1.
- In 2022-23 the Hoosiers are conceding 9.4 fewer points per game at home (62.9) than on the road (72.3).
- Indiana sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.6%) than on the road (32%).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Purdue
|W 79-74
|Assembly Hall
|2/7/2023
|Rutgers
|W 66-60
|Assembly Hall
|2/11/2023
|@ Michigan
|W 62-61
|Crisler Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/18/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/21/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
