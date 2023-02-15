The Northwestern Wildcats (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten), who have won three straight as well. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Indiana vs. Northwestern Game Info

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
  • This season, Indiana has an 18-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.3% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 154th.
  • The Hoosiers put up 14.6 more points per game (76.5) than the Wildcats allow (61.9).
  • Indiana has a 13-2 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Indiana scores 82 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.1.
  • In 2022-23 the Hoosiers are conceding 9.4 fewer points per game at home (62.9) than on the road (72.3).
  • Indiana sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.6%) than on the road (32%).

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 Purdue W 79-74 Assembly Hall
2/7/2023 Rutgers W 66-60 Assembly Hall
2/11/2023 @ Michigan W 62-61 Crisler Center
2/15/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
2/18/2023 Illinois - Assembly Hall
2/21/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.