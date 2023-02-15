The Northwestern Wildcats (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten), who have won three straight as well. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Indiana vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: BTN

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

This season, Indiana has an 18-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.3% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 154th.

The Hoosiers put up 14.6 more points per game (76.5) than the Wildcats allow (61.9).

Indiana has a 13-2 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

At home, Indiana scores 82 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.1.

In 2022-23 the Hoosiers are conceding 9.4 fewer points per game at home (62.9) than on the road (72.3).

Indiana sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.6%) than on the road (32%).

Indiana Schedule