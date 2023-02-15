Butler vs. Georgetown Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wednesday's game features the Georgetown Hoyas (12-13) and the Butler Bulldogs (8-17) clashing at Hinkle Fieldhouse (on February 15) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-61 win for Georgetown.
The Bulldogs head into this matchup after a 63-62 victory over Providence on Saturday.
Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgetown 70, Butler 61
Butler Schedule Analysis
- Against the Providence Friars on February 11, the Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-62 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.
- Butler has seven losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
Butler 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 229) on January 11
- 79-65 on the road over Xavier (No. 249) on December 28
- 72-55 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on November 21
- 78-51 over Binghamton (No. 298) on November 26
- 64-39 over Sacred Heart (No. 321) on November 25
Butler Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are being outscored by 5.0 points per game with a -124 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.8 points per game (246th in college basketball) and give up 66.8 per contest (251st in college basketball).
- Butler is putting up 59.3 points per game this year in conference games, which is 2.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (61.8).
- In home games, the Bulldogs are averaging 4.3 more points per game (63.1) than they are away from home (58.8).
- Defensively, Butler has played better at home this season, ceding 67.3 points per game, compared to 70.3 when playing on the road.
- The Bulldogs have been putting up 60.2 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 61.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
