Wednesday's contest between the Ball State Cardinals (21-4) and the Ohio Bobcats (5-18) at John E. Worthen Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Ball State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on February 15.

Their last time out, the Cardinals won on Saturday 61-56 against Akron.

Ball State vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

Ball State vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 74, Ohio 68

Ball State Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals notched their signature win of the season on November 26 by securing a 61-56 victory over the BYU Cougars, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Ball State has 10 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-59 on the road over Buffalo (No. 57) on January 18

61-54 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on December 8

80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 114) on February 4

68-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on December 11

81-73 at home over Bowling Green (No. 138) on January 4

Ball State Performance Insights