Ball State vs. Ohio Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Ball State Cardinals (21-4) and the Ohio Bobcats (5-18) at John E. Worthen Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Ball State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on February 15.
Their last time out, the Cardinals won on Saturday 61-56 against Akron.
Ball State vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
Ball State vs. Ohio Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 74, Ohio 68
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals notched their signature win of the season on November 26 by securing a 61-56 victory over the BYU Cougars, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Cardinals have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- Ball State has 10 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.
Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-59 on the road over Buffalo (No. 57) on January 18
- 61-54 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on December 8
- 80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 114) on February 4
- 68-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on December 11
- 81-73 at home over Bowling Green (No. 138) on January 4
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game with a +328 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.0 points per game (19th in college basketball) and allow 64.9 per contest (199th in college basketball).
- Ball State is posting 77.4 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 0.6 fewer points per game than its season average (78.0).
- The Cardinals are averaging 85.4 points per game this year at home, which is 15.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (70.2).
- Ball State surrenders 62.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 65.1 in away games.
- The Cardinals have been scoring 77.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 78.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
