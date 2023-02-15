Aaron Nesmith and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 13, Nesmith produced 19 points and six rebounds in a 123-117 loss versus the Jazz.

Let's look at Nesmith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.6 10.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 3.3 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 14.5 15.1 PR 14.5 13.3 14 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Nesmith's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Bulls

Nesmith is responsible for taking 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.0 per game.

Nesmith is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Nesmith's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Pacers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Defensively, the Bulls are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 113.3 points per game.

The Bulls give up 43.5 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.9 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls are 22nd in the league, giving up 12.8 makes per game.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 29 3 6 2 0 2 1 10/26/2022 18 9 3 2 1 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Nesmith or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.