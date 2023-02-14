The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Duke Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 ACC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Betting Trends

Notre Dame has compiled a 6-19-0 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have been an underdog by 12 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Duke has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

In the Blue Devils' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking places Notre Dame 164th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 78th.

The Fighting Irish were +10000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +50000, which is the fifth-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Notre Dame winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

