The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Duke Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 ACC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-12.5) 140.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Duke (-12) 141.5 -790 +530 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Duke (-11.5) 141 -769 +550 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Duke (-12.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Notre Dame vs. Duke Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has compiled a 6-19-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Fighting Irish have been an underdog by 12 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Duke has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • In the Blue Devils' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • While our computer ranking places Notre Dame 164th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 78th.
  • The Fighting Irish were +10000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +50000, which is the fifth-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Notre Dame winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

