Notre Dame vs. Duke: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Duke Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 ACC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Notre Dame matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-12.5)
|140.5
|-750
|+525
|DraftKings
|Duke (-12)
|141.5
|-790
|+530
|PointsBet
|Duke (-11.5)
|141
|-769
|+550
|Tipico
|Duke (-12.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
Notre Dame vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has compiled a 6-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have been an underdog by 12 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Duke has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- In the Blue Devils' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
Notre Dame Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking places Notre Dame 164th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 78th.
- The Fighting Irish were +10000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +50000, which is the fifth-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Notre Dame winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
