The Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10 Big East) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when squaring off against the Villanova Wildcats (12-13, 6-8 Big East) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion, airing at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Butler matchup.

Butler vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Butler vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Butler vs. Villanova Betting Trends

Butler has compiled an 11-11-2 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Villanova is 9-15-0 ATS this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over 12 out of 24 times this season.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking puts Butler 110th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much higher, placing it 78th.

Bookmakers have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds down from +11000 at the start of the season to +50000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the sixth-biggest change.

Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

