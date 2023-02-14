The Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10 Big East) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when squaring off against the Villanova Wildcats (12-13, 6-8 Big East) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion, airing at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Butler matchup.

Butler vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Butler vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Villanova Moneyline Butler Moneyline
BetMGM Villanova (-9.5) 129.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Villanova (-9.5) 129 -500 +370 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Villanova (-9.5) 128.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Villanova (-9.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Butler vs. Villanova Betting Trends

  • Butler has compiled an 11-11-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
  • Villanova is 9-15-0 ATS this season.
  • Wildcats games have hit the over 12 out of 24 times this season.

Butler Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • While our computer ranking puts Butler 110th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much higher, placing it 78th.
  • Bookmakers have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds down from +11000 at the start of the season to +50000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the sixth-biggest change.
  • Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

