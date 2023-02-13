Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Cleveland State Vikings (23-3) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-15) going head to head at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has a projected final score of 71-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cleveland State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.
The Mastodons head into this matchup after a 91-70 loss to IUPUI on Thursday.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Purdue Fort Wayne 56
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Mastodons beat the Youngstown State Penguins at home on February 2 by a score of 67-65.
- The Mastodons have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (seven).
Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 14
- 73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 214) on January 26
- 52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 270) on December 29
- 72-55 on the road over Wright State (No. 316) on January 22
- 86-52 at home over Chicago State (No. 323) on November 17
Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights
- The Mastodons average 61.7 points per game (248th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest (195th in college basketball). They have a -77 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.1 points per game.
- Purdue Fort Wayne's offense has been more productive in Horizon games this year, scoring 62.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.7 PPG.
- The Mastodons are scoring 66.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 61.6 points per contest.
- Defensively, Purdue Fort Wayne has played better in home games this year, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 66.6 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Mastodons have been putting up 64.3 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 61.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
