Indiana vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-4) versus the Indiana Hoosiers (23-1) at Value City Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Ohio State. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.
The Hoosiers head into this game after an 87-78 win against Iowa on Thursday.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Indiana vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 70, Indiana 69
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- The Hoosiers' best win this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Hoosiers took home the 87-78 win at home on February 9.
- The Hoosiers have eight wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buckeyes are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 68th-most victories.
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-63 at home over North Carolina (No. 14/AP Poll)) on December 1
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 8/AP Poll)) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on November 14
- 92-83 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 23
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 26
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers put up 81.5 points per game (10th in college basketball) while allowing 60.3 per contest (73rd in college basketball). They have a +508 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.2 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Indiana has averaged 78.1 points per game in Big Ten action, and 81.5 overall.
- The Hoosiers score 83.1 points per game at home, and 77.1 away.
- Indiana gives up 56.4 points per game at home, and 64.1 away.
- While the Hoosiers are posting 81.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 81.0 points per contest.
