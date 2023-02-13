Monday's game that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-4) versus the Indiana Hoosiers (23-1) at Value City Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Ohio State. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.

The Hoosiers head into this game after an 87-78 win against Iowa on Thursday.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Indiana vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 70, Indiana 69

Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Hoosiers' best win this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Hoosiers took home the 87-78 win at home on February 9.

The Hoosiers have eight wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buckeyes are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 68th-most victories.

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

87-63 at home over North Carolina (No. 14/AP Poll)) on December 1

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 8/AP Poll)) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on November 14

92-83 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 23

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Indiana Performance Insights