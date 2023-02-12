Sunday's game at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Purdue Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) squaring off against the Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at 2:00 PM (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a 69-64 victory for Purdue, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Purdue vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 69, Northwestern 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-4.6)

Purdue (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 133.3

Northwestern is 12-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Purdue's 12-10-0 ATS record. The Wildcats have an 8-13-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Boilermakers have a record of 11-11-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Northwestern is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Purdue has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers have compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Purdue wins the rebound battle by 13.1 boards on average. It collects 37.1 rebounds per game, eighth in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 24.

Purdue connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.1% from deep (189th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.5%.

Purdue has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.7 per game (50th in college basketball) while forcing 9.3 (357th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.