The Syracuse Orange (16-9) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-4) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

  • The Orange's 74.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 58.2 the Fighting Irish allow.
  • When Syracuse gives up fewer than 76.6 points, it is 15-4.
  • Syracuse has put together a 16-5 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.
  • The Fighting Irish average 76.6 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 67.4 the Orange allow.
  • Notre Dame is 16-1 when scoring more than 67.4 points.
  • Notre Dame's record is 18-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Orange allow defensively.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ Boston College W 72-59 Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/5/2023 Duke L 57-52 Purcell Pavilion
2/9/2023 Pittsburgh W 69-63 Purcell Pavilion
2/12/2023 Syracuse - Purcell Pavilion
2/16/2023 Louisville - Purcell Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

