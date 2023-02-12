How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Syracuse Orange (16-9) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-4) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison
- The Orange's 74.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 58.2 the Fighting Irish allow.
- When Syracuse gives up fewer than 76.6 points, it is 15-4.
- Syracuse has put together a 16-5 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.
- The Fighting Irish average 76.6 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 67.4 the Orange allow.
- Notre Dame is 16-1 when scoring more than 67.4 points.
- Notre Dame's record is 18-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Orange allow defensively.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 72-59
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/5/2023
|Duke
|L 57-52
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/9/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 69-63
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/12/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
