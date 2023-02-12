Sunday's game features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-4) and the Syracuse Orange (16-9) facing off at Purcell Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-60 win for heavily favored Notre Dame according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Fighting Irish enter this contest following a 69-63 win against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Syracuse 60

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish's best victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Fighting Irish brought home the 74-60 win at home on December 4.

The Fighting Irish have five wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Notre Dame has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (five).

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on December 18

72-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on February 2

85-48 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 1

66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 29

85-65 over Arizona State (No. 59) on November 26

Notre Dame Performance Insights