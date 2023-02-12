Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-4) and the Syracuse Orange (16-9) facing off at Purcell Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-60 win for heavily favored Notre Dame according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Fighting Irish enter this contest following a 69-63 win against Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Syracuse 60
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish's best victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Fighting Irish brought home the 74-60 win at home on December 4.
- The Fighting Irish have five wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.
- Notre Dame has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (five).
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on December 18
- 72-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on February 2
- 85-48 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 1
- 66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 29
- 85-65 over Arizona State (No. 59) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game (scoring 76.6 points per game to rank 31st in college basketball while giving up 58.2 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball) and have a +423 scoring differential overall.
- With 67.9 points per game in ACC action, Notre Dame is averaging 8.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (76.6 PPG).
- The Fighting Irish are scoring 80.0 points per game this season at home, which is 12.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (67.1).
- Notre Dame is giving up 54.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.0 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (58.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Fighting Irish have been racking up 66.9 points per game, an average that's significantly lower than the 76.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.