Indiana State vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Belmont Bruins (14-10) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (10-12) at Curb Event Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-54 in favor of Belmont, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
In their last matchup on Friday, the Sycamores earned an 82-71 victory against Murray State.
Indiana State vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
Indiana State vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 74, Indiana State 54
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Sycamores took down the Murray State Racers 82-71 on February 10.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bruins are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.
Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 29
- 64-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 7
- 66-58 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 7
- 71-60 on the road over Bradley (No. 290) on January 22
- 84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 304) on November 16
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores put up 63.7 points per game (205th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per contest (223rd in college basketball). They have a -41 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Indiana State has put up 62.7 points per game in MVC play, and 63.7 overall.
- At home the Sycamores are putting up 63.8 points per game, 0.2 more than they are averaging away (63.6).
- At home Indiana State is giving up 62.8 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than it is away (69.4).
- While the Sycamores are putting up 63.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 63.6 points per contest.
