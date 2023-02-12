Sunday's contest that pits the Belmont Bruins (14-10) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (10-12) at Curb Event Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-54 in favor of Belmont, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Sycamores earned an 82-71 victory against Murray State.

Indiana State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Indiana State vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 74, Indiana State 54

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Sycamores took down the Murray State Racers 82-71 on February 10.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bruins are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 29

64-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 7

66-58 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 7

71-60 on the road over Bradley (No. 290) on January 22

84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 304) on November 16

Indiana State Performance Insights