Sunday's game that pits the Murray State Racers (11-11) versus the Evansville Purple Aces (10-12) at CFSB Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-59 in favor of Murray State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Purple Aces' last contest on Friday ended in a 93-53 loss to Belmont.

Evansville vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Evansville vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 79, Evansville 59

Evansville Schedule Analysis

The Purple Aces picked up their signature win of the season on January 27, when they defeated the Murray State Racers, who rank No. 107 in our computer rankings, 75-67.

Evansville has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (four).

Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins

68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on February 1

65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 224) on January 11

57-45 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 5

97-72 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on November 26

89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on November 7

Evansville Performance Insights