Saturday's contest between the Providence Friars (13-12) and the Butler Bulldogs (7-17) at Alumni Hall (RI) is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-55 and heavily favors Providence to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bulldogs head into this game on the heels of an 87-62 loss to DePaul on Wednesday.

Butler vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Butler vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 74, Butler 55

Butler Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs captured their signature win of the season on January 11, when they beat the Georgetown Hoyas, who rank No. 229 in our computer rankings, 72-48.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Butler has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (seven).

Butler 2022-23 Best Wins

79-65 on the road over Xavier (No. 249) on December 28

72-55 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on November 21

78-51 over Binghamton (No. 298) on November 26

64-39 over Sacred Heart (No. 321) on November 25

84-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 323) on November 9

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Butler Performance Insights