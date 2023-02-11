Saturday's contest features the Akron Zips (14-8) and the Ball State Cardinals (20-4) matching up at James A. Rhodes Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-68 victory for Akron according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Cardinals claimed a 68-50 win over Eastern Michigan.

Ball State vs. Akron Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Ball State vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 69, Ball State 68

Ball State Schedule Analysis

On November 26, the Cardinals picked up their best win of the season, a 61-56 victory over the BYU Cougars, who are a top 50 team (No. 12), according to our computer rankings.

Ball State has 10 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-59 on the road over Buffalo (No. 57) on January 18

61-54 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on December 8

80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 114) on February 4

68-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on December 11

81-73 at home over Bowling Green (No. 138) on January 4

Ball State Performance Insights