Ball State vs. Akron Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Akron Zips (14-8) and the Ball State Cardinals (20-4) matching up at James A. Rhodes Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-68 victory for Akron according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Cardinals claimed a 68-50 win over Eastern Michigan.
Ball State vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Ball State vs. Akron Score Prediction
- Prediction: Akron 69, Ball State 68
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- On November 26, the Cardinals picked up their best win of the season, a 61-56 victory over the BYU Cougars, who are a top 50 team (No. 12), according to our computer rankings.
- Ball State has 10 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.
Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-59 on the road over Buffalo (No. 57) on January 18
- 61-54 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on December 8
- 80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 114) on February 4
- 68-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on December 11
- 81-73 at home over Bowling Green (No. 138) on January 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.7 points per game (18th in college basketball) and allow 65.3 per outing (211th in college basketball).
- Ball State scores more in conference action (78.9 points per game) than overall (78.7).
- The Cardinals average 85.4 points per game at home, and 71.1 on the road.
- At home Ball State is conceding 62.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than it is away (66).
- The Cardinals are scoring 78.7 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is the same number of points they're averaging for the season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.