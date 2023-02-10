Valparaiso vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (13-7) and Valparaiso Beacons (4-17) matching up at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 72-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.
The Beacons are coming off of a 77-47 loss to Southern Illinois in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Valparaiso vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
Valparaiso vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 72, Valparaiso 62
Valparaiso Schedule Analysis
- On January 14 against the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in our computer rankings, the Beacons notched their signature win of the season, a 77-68 victory at home.
- Valparaiso has seven losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 181) on November 12
- 78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on January 29
- 71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 304) on November 7
Valparaiso Performance Insights
- The Beacons average 59.2 points per game (289th in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per outing (331st in college basketball). They have a -262 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 12.5 points per game.
- Valparaiso's offense has been less effective in MVC matchups this season, scoring 55.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 59.2 PPG.
- Offensively the Beacons have fared better in home games this year, scoring 63.6 points per game, compared to 54.3 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Valparaiso is ceding 70.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 72.9.
- The Beacons have been scoring 56.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 59.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
