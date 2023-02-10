Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is where the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-10, 7-7 Horizon) and Youngstown State Penguins (19-6, 11-3 Horizon) will go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Bobby Planutis is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Youngstown State

Game Day: Friday, February 10

Friday, February 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne's Last Game

Purdue Fort Wayne lost its previous game to the Detroit Mercy, 85-52, on Saturday. Planutis was its leading scorer with 11 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bobby Planutis 11 1 2 0 0 3 Jarred Godfrey 10 2 3 1 1 2 Damian Chong Qui 8 0 2 0 0 0

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Planutis is averaging 10.8 points, 1.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Ra Kpedi paces his squad in rebounds per contest (8.2), and also averages 6.4 points and 0.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Deonte Billups is posting 9.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Damian Chong Qui averages 9.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 36.5% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)