The Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 4-10 Big East) take on the Xavier Musketeers (19-5, 11-2 Big East) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Manny Bates of the Bulldogs is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, February 10

Friday, February 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler's Last Game

In its most recent game, Butler beat the St. John's (NY) on Tuesday, 68-66. Jayden Taylor scored a team-high 19 points (and added one assist and three rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayden Taylor 19 3 1 1 0 1 Manny Bates 15 6 4 0 3 0 Simas Lukosius 11 6 5 0 0 3

Butler Players to Watch

Bates posts a team-best 5.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 11.6 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 60.6% from the field.

Simas Lukosius paces the Bulldogs at 3 assists per contest, while also posting 4 rebounds and 11.4 points.

Taylor leads the Bulldogs at 12.2 points per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Chuck Harris is averaging 11.7 points, 2.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Eric Hunter Jr. puts up 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)