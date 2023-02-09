Purdue vs. Rutgers Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (15-7) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-14) at Jersey Mike's Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Purdue securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Boilermakers' last outing was a 69-46 loss to Indiana on Sunday.
Purdue vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
Purdue vs. Rutgers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 65, Rutgers 63
Purdue Schedule Analysis
- On January 29 against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 24) in our computer rankings, the Boilermakers secured their best win of the season, a 73-65 victory on the road.
- The Boilermakers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three), but also have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 defeats (five).
Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-54 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 14
- 59-53 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on December 21
- 76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 5
- 75-56 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on January 21
- 71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on November 26
Purdue Performance Insights
- The Boilermakers have a +147 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 71.6 points per game, 65th in college basketball, and are giving up 65.0 per outing to rank 203rd in college basketball.
- Purdue has averaged 5.3 fewer points in Big Ten games (66.3) than overall (71.6).
- The Boilermakers are putting up more points at home (73.5 per game) than away (66.1).
- Purdue allows 64.8 points per game at home, and 64.0 on the road.
- The Boilermakers have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 64.5 points per contest, 7.1 fewer points their than season average of 71.6.
