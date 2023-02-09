Zach Edey and Kris Murray are two players to watch when the Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) face off at Mackey Arena on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Purdue's Last Game

Purdue dropped its most recent game to the Indiana, 79-74, on Saturday. Edey starred with 33 points, plus 18 boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Edey 33 18 2 0 3 0 Fletcher Loyer 12 2 2 0 0 1 Caleb Furst 6 4 2 0 0 1

Purdue Players to Watch

Edey paces his squad in both points (22.4) and rebounds (13.2) per contest, and also puts up 1.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Braden Smith paces the Boilermakers at 4.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.5 rebounds and 9.3 points.

Fletcher Loyer posts 12.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 38.7% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb Furst posts 6.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ethan Morton is putting up 4.0 points, 2.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)