Thursday's contest at Mackey Arena has the Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on February 9. Our computer prediction projects a 76-69 win for Purdue, who are favored by our model.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 76, Iowa 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-7.9)

Purdue (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Purdue has put together an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season, while Iowa is 10-8-0. The Boilermakers have a 10-11-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hawkeyes have a record of 9-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Purdue has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 games. Iowa has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers have a +311 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.9 points per game. They're putting up 74 points per game to rank 135th in college basketball and are allowing 61.1 per contest to rank 14th in college basketball.

Purdue comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 12.8 boards. It is recording 37 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 24.2 per contest.

Purdue makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (198th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (202nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc.

The Boilermakers put up 101.5 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball), while allowing 83.8 points per 100 possessions (35th in college basketball).

Purdue has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (38th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (354th in college basketball).

